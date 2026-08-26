NEP-AI equips Emirati experts to turn AI potential into responsible, measurable value

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-two Emirati experts have completed the second module of the National Experts Program’s AI Track (NEP-AI), achieving four key objectives, which include identifying and structuring AI use cases relevant to their sectors; understanding AI cost structures, return on investment and the dynamics of scaling; applying UAE governance and responsible AI principles to real initiatives; and integrating technical, economic and ethical considerations when navigating complex AI decisions.

Themed “From AI Stack to AI Value,” Module 2 built on the technical foundations established during the first module in July. It moved the focus from how AI works to the decisions that determine where it should be applied, how it should be governed and whether it can generate meaningful value for organisations and sectors.

The module also brought the NEP-AI experts into direct engagement with some of the UAE’s leading institutions and decision-makers shaping the country’s AI ecosystem, including the Prime Minister’s Office, UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and TAMM app.

NEP-AI Module 2 combined rigorous academic training with immersive, practical learning through direct engagement with leading institutions, experts and real-world AI applications.

These visits gave the experts firsthand insight into how AI is being operationalised at scale and how governance, accountability, risk management and ethical considerations are embedded from the earliest stages of implementation.

They also examined UAE regulatory requirements, data governance frameworks and the importance of aligning AI deployment with public trust and national priorities.

Saleh Alobeidli, NEP-AI expert representing the Responsible Scaling of AI Startups sector, said, “One of my key learnings from Module 2 is that responsible AI begins long before deployment. My advice to organisations is to build governance, accountability and risk assessment into every stage of an AI initiative. This is essential to earn public trust and ensure AI creates lasting value.”

Azza Aljuwaied, NEP-AI expert representing the Data Sovereignty and Governance Frameworks sector, said, “Responsible AI begins with strong data governance. Through this module, we explored how clear accountability, trusted data and human oversight must be embedded from the start, rather than added after deployment. My key takeaway is that governance should enable organisations to innovate with confidence while protecting people, data and institutional trust.”

Alongside responsible implementation, the experts examined the economics of AI. Sessions explored how organisations can identify problems where AI can genuinely make a difference, calculate the cost of developing and operating AI solutions, assess potential returns and determine whether a project can be scaled sustainably.

Experts also considered technical feasibility alongside investment requirements, organisational readiness and the value an AI solution is expected to generate over time.

Amena Alzaabi, NEP-AI expert representing the Data Economy and Monetization Models sector, said, “One of my key learnings from Module 2 is that the value of AI depends on more than the technology itself. Organisations need to understand the full cost of an AI initiative, how it will generate returns and whether it can scale sustainably. My advice is to evaluate these questions from the outset, so promising pilots can become long-term operational solutions.”