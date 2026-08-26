Dubai to host Congress of Emirates Gynecology & Obstetrics Society on 18th September

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the Congress of the Emirates Gynecology & Obstetrics Society (EGOS 2026), organised by the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynecology Society under the Emirates Medical Association, from 18th to 20th September, with the participation of leading experts and consultants in women's health from the UAE and countries around the world, and with the support of Emirates Health Services.

The conference will be chaired by Sheikha Dr. Alia Humaid AlQassimi, President of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society, and will bring together specialists to discuss the latest developments in obstetrics and gynaecology and review experiences and expertise that contribute to advancing medical practice and improving the quality of healthcare provided to women.

The conference's scientific programme will focus on a number of key issues in women's health, including endoscopic surgery and modern technologies, maternal and foetal medicine and high-risk pregnancy, infertility and fertility preservation, gynaecological oncology and early diagnosis, pelvic health, as well as women's health before and after menopause.

The conference will provide a platform for scientific networking and knowledge exchange among doctors and specialists, while highlighting the latest innovations and solutions in the field, supporting the development of medical competencies and encouraging the adoption of evidence-based practices.

The event forms part of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society's efforts to strengthen the presence of women's health as a medical specialty, support scientific and professional advancement, keep pace with the UAE's continued development of its healthcare system, and reinforce the country's position as a regional centre for medical excellence.