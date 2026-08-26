RAKEZ welcomes chef-led 'Maison Management' to boost UAE culinary, hospitality sector

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has welcomed Maison Management, a culinary and hospitality company founded by award-winning Indian celebrity Chef Ishijyot Surri in partnership with investor and entrepreneur Sameer Musale.

The company will use RAKEZ as its regional base for expansion into the UAE, beginning with multi-concept cloud kitchens in partnership with Talabat in Business Bay and Al Rashidiya in Dubai.

RAKEZ supported the company with formation, visa processing for its international team and ongoing business services, enabling Maison Management to focus on bringing its concepts to market.

The company plans to launch restaurant concepts, establish food-processing facilities and provide restaurant management and food consultancy services. It also aims to explore technology-enabled dining experiences and contribute to a more resilient and accessible food ecosystem across the region.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, "At RAKEZ, our role goes beyond helping businesses establish themselves. We work closely with our clients to understand their plans, simplify the process and provide the support they need as they move from set-up to operations and growth."

He added that Chef Ishijyot Surri's decision to establish Maison Management through RAKEZ reflects growing interest from Indian entrepreneurs seeking a UAE base and access to regional opportunities.

Surri said, "The UAE is one of the most exciting culinary markets in the world, and Ras Al Khaimah offered exactly the right foundation to build from. RAKEZ made setting up seamless, so I can focus on what I do best, creating memorable food experiences."

Surri's portfolio includes Mulk, an old-world North Indian dining concept; MiniyaTurk, offering Turkish, Middle Eastern, Mexican and Pan-Asian flavours; Pachinco, an Italian diner and café; and SJI Gourmet, a premium catering business.

RAKEZ said it continues to support businesses across the food and hospitality value chain, including hospitality management, catering, food trading, production, packaging and distribution, through tailored licensing, facilities and business support.