PCFC reinforces transparency, consumer protection on maritime container fees

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumer rights across Dubai's maritime sector as it continues to raise awareness of its Consumer Complaints Platform in the Emirate of Dubai.

Under Administrative Resolution No. (9) of 2025, transparency in the application of maritime container fees is a regulatory requirement.

Maritime consumers and stakeholders — including importers, exporters, cargo owners, consignees and traders -are entitled to clarity regarding the fees applied to their shipments.

DMA's Consumer Complaints Platform on Dubai Trade is the centralized channel for submitting, reviewing, investigating and resolving complaints relating to maritime container fees in Dubai. It enables consistent, rigorous assessment of each case and allows DMA to engage directly with service providers where clarification, documentation or justification of fees is required.

Since the start of 2026, PCFC has reviewed more than 300 complaints submitted through the platform, achieving a 100 percent resolution rate.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “The Consumer Complaints platform provides consumers with a clear, accessible and reliable mechanism for raising concerns relating to maritime container fees. Every complaint submitted through the official channel is thoroughly reviewed and investigated.

"The strong track record we have seen this year reflects growing awareness and confidence in DMA’s complaint handling process. Effective complaint resolution depends on cooperation from both consumers and service providers.

"We encourage consumers to submit complete and accurate information and including all supporting documentation relevant to the matter, while service providers are expected to respond to the Authority's inquiries and provide all relevant documentation and justification for the fees applied. This supports fair and consistent practices and strengthens confidence in Dubai's maritime and trade environment.”

The PCFC will continue overseeing the implementation of Administrative Resolution No. (9) of 2025, strengthening transparency, accountability and fair market practices across maritime industry in Dubai.

Complaints relating to maritime container fees in the Emirate of Dubai may be submitted and tracked through the DMA Consumer Complaints Platform on Dubai Trade: