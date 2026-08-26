Sharjah Municipality concludes 8th “Fun Municipal Summer” programme

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Municipality has concluded the eighth edition of its “Fun Municipal Summer” programme, which attracted 11,000 participants through a range of educational, awareness-raising and recreational activities designed to engage children and families during the summer holiday.

The annual programme forms part of the municipality’s community initiatives to strengthen engagement with members of the community, particularly children, through interactive workshops, competitions and activities that combine education and entertainment.

Ali Obaid, Director of the Government Communication Department, said the programme provides a platform that combines learning and recreation, helping children make productive use of their free time, develop their skills, and discover their talents and interests in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

The programme targeted children of municipal employees and park visitors, with activities held across six parks to reach beneficiaries in different parts of the city.

Obaid said the parks provided a suitable environment for the programme, offering safe spaces and facilities that enabled children to combine recreation with learning and to develop new skills through educational and entertainment workshops.

The programme featured workshops and activities covering various areas of municipal work, including engineering, health, environmental and agricultural sectors.

Participants were also introduced to the municipality’s role, services and responsibilities in serving Sharjah and its community.

Competitions and recreational summer activities were also organised to encourage participation and interaction among children.