University of Sharjah highlights Emirati women’s achievements, empowerment

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) is marking Emirati Women’s Day 2026, held under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better", with initiatives highlighting Emirati women’s achievements across academia, research, innovation, sports, entrepreneurship, culture and the arts.

The activities reflect UOS’ efforts to strengthen women’s participation and leadership while providing a supportive environment for students, researchers, professionals and members of the wider community.

Dr Amina Almarzooqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, said the University’s approach aligns with the "Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision", which aims to strengthen the pioneering role of Emirati women in shaping the UAE’s future towards 2075.

She said the vision builds on more than five decades of progress under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), and seeks to expand Emirati women’s national and international impact and reinforce their role as partners in development.

Dr Noura Alkarbi, Director of the Office for Women in Research at UOS, participated in a meeting organised by the GWU to plan Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, including initiatives extending over a month.

The University’s Women in Research Forum, now in its sixth year, highlights women’s contributions to science, innovation and community service. UOS is also working to increase women’s participation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies through research projects and its Artificial Intelligence Center.

The Emirati Women’s Day programme includes an art exhibition featuring pioneering Emirati female artists, alongside the University of Sharjah Emirati Women’s Marathon to promote physical activity, wellbeing and sustainable health.

The Deanship of Student Affairs will also organise a bazaar showcasing products and entrepreneurial projects developed by Emirati female students and alumni.

Literary, scientific and sports-focused sessions will bring together Emirati female students and graduates, including women with disabilities, providing inclusive platforms for sharing experiences, exchanging ideas and strengthening participation in university and community life.

The programme will also highlight successful Emirati women as role models across various fields.

UOS supports female employees through nursery services, flexible permissions and professional development opportunities, while media initiatives highlight Emirati women’s achievements in research, academia, innovation, administration and entrepreneurship.

The initiatives form part of an integrated framework led by the Office for Women in Research and the Deanship of Student Affairs – Women, with support from relevant university units and departments, reinforcing UOS’ commitment to empowering Emirati women and supporting their contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development.