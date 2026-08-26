GDRFA Dubai launches 'Leadership through Values and National Identity' programme

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), is delivering a specialised training programme titled "Leadership through Values and National Identity".

The programme aims to develop the capabilities of middle management leaders and strengthen their readiness to perform their institutional roles efficiently through a values-driven approach.

It brings together 65 participants, including department directors, deputy directors, office managers and shift supervisors, across two cohorts.

The programme combines knowledge and practical application through interactive lectures, case studies, activities, exercises and research papers. It also includes a session with a senior leader connecting leadership concepts with the realities of government work.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said leadership development represents a direct investment in the organisation's ability to fulfil its mission and sustain its performance.

He said, "Values and national identity are fundamental pillars of leadership and a guiding framework for decision-making and taking up responsibility. Through this programme, we empower our leaders to build diverse, high-performing teams, make sustainable strategic decisions and translate the UAE's values and the vision of our wise leadership into tangible impact on the workplace and customer experience."

He added that leadership development is an ongoing institutional responsibility that supports knowledge transfer, strengthens future readiness and develops national leadership models capable of responding to change and maintaining community trust.

Dr Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said, "The 'Leadership through Values and National Identity' programme reflects the UAE's vision to establish a leadership framework anchored in national values."

He added that the programme enhances government leaders' ability to translate these principles into effective workplace practices, while highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in developing government talent and preparing leaders for future requirements.

The programme focuses on embedding national values in leadership thinking and professional conduct, while connecting national identity with everyday practices.

It also addresses sustainable development, green economy principles, green innovation and strategic decision-making that takes environmental, social and economic considerations into account.

Other areas include inclusive leadership, diversity and the development of high-performing teams, with an emphasis on communication, collaboration and innovation in multicultural working environments.

Delivered in person at MBRSG, the programme runs over two days, with five training hours each day.

The initiative aims to develop national leadership models capable of making values- and sustainability-based decisions and effectively leading diverse teams, supporting GDRFA Dubai's institutional capabilities and future readiness.