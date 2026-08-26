SEHA CLINICS launches ‘The Future Starts Here’ activations

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched "The Future Starts Here", a back-to-school campaign designed to engage children and families through interactive experiences focused on healthy development, wellbeing and preventive care.

The initiative invites children to explore roles including doctors, pilots, civil defence heroes and chefs through interactive technology, practical activities and gamified challenges, while learning how healthy habits and preventive care can support their development and future ambitions.

The campaign also highlights the role of primary care in supporting children throughout their development, from preventive health and routine care to specialised services when required.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, CEO of SEHA CLINICS, said, "A child's future is shaped not only by their ambitions and dreams, but also by the health and wellbeing that support their growth, learning and development."

She added that "The Future Starts Here" brings preventive healthcare into a community setting, encouraging children and families to think about health as an important part of achieving future aspirations.

While children take part in the activities, parents can visit a dedicated Parent Advisory Hub, where SEHA CLINICS' Patient Experience team will provide information on paediatric services, answer questions and introduce families to the wider range of services available across the network.

Al Marashda said SEHA CLINICS, as the largest primary healthcare network in Abu Dhabi, supports community health through its extensive presence across the emirate, including services delivered in public schools.

She added that the campaign aligns with the UAE's "Year of Family 2026" by promoting health awareness, supporting informed choices and encouraging sustainable healthy habits among parents and children.

SEHA CLINICS operates 37 multi-specialty healthcare centres and provides school health services across 218 public schools in Abu Dhabi.

"The Future Starts Here" will launch at The Galleria Mall from 28th to 30th August, followed by Yas Mall from 4th to 6th September, 2026.

Back-to-school activations will also run across nine SEHA CLINICS facilities for 14 days, from 31st August to 13th September, 2026.