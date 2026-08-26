SGCA urges Sharjah entities to showcase quality of life impact

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has invited government and semi-government entities across Sharjah to submit communication initiatives that have delivered a tangible impact on quality of life.

Submissions for the "Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life" category remain open until 22nd September, 2026.

The category reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which places people at the centre of development and makes improving quality of life a key objective of government policies, services and initiatives.

The category targets entities that have used government communication to support initiatives, policies and services linked to quality of life, translating institutional objectives into measurable outcomes through clear messaging, effective channels and innovative approaches that encourage public participation and sustainable development.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said Sharjah has a wide range of programmes and projects aligned with the category, including initiatives that have improved access to government services, raised awareness of key issues, encouraged public participation and supported policies that positively affect people's lives.

She added that participation gives government and semi-government entities an opportunity to document their experiences, highlight their impact and present successful local initiatives as models that can inspire institutions internationally.

Eligible entries may focus on sustainability, food security, public health, education, the environment and community services, as well as digital initiatives that improve access to government information and services or engage community members in developing government initiatives.

Entries may also include communication programmes that have improved government services, enhanced the public experience or generated positive changes in awareness and behaviour, provided they are directly linked to the entity's policies, programmes or services and contribute to quality of life in Sharjah.

Evaluation will focus on measurable impact rather than reach or media coverage alone.

Results and impact account for 40 percent of the evaluation, including evidence of improvements in quality of life, sustainability or food security.

Strategy and planning account for 30 percent, covering the clarity of objectives, communication methodology and alignment with Sharjah's priorities. The remaining 30 percent covers implementation, including innovation, the effectiveness of communication channels and messages, community engagement and the use of modern technologies.

The SGCA website provides details on the 13th edition, including categories, participation requirements, evaluation criteria and the submission process.