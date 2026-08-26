Emirati women represent 94% of female-held wealth on ADX

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, hosted a bell-ringing ceremony today honoring the achievements of its female colleagues and the mothers and grandmothers of ADX female employees.

This symbolic event marked the first month-long celebration of Emirati Women’s Day in the UAE under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’.

To ADX, Emirati women are not simply participating in the UAE’s capital markets — they are defining them. Based on ADX’s market statistics, close to 125,000 active female Emirati investors participated in the market, positioning them as a dominant force in their investor category and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic diversification goals.

To demonstrate their growing presence and influence on capital allocation on the Abu Dhabi capital market, the ADX’s data as of the end of July 2026 showed that Emirati women held shares worth approximately AED39 billion, representing 94% of the total value held by women on the exchange.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said, “Emirati women continue to advance our economy with exceptional resilience, determination, and ambition. Their ability to drive innovation while nurturing families is a powerful reflection of their dedication. As a dynamic, multi-asset exchange, ADX is building the infrastructure and access that allow this leadership to compound, both among the investors who trade on our platform and the 40 percent of our own workforce who are women shaping how this exchange operates. Our task now is to ensure the next generation of Emirati women inherits a robust and thriving market that is built with their leadership, financial knowledge and empowerment.”

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day coincides with the UAE’s Year of Family initiative. To illustrate the importance of both occasions, ADX welcomed the mothers and grandmothers of its employees to the trading floor to participate in the event – a gesture that highlights the generational relationships of building family wealth and financial stewardship.

It also reinforces the importance of long-term investing and financial literacy as practical instruments in empowering families and building stability and sustainable wealth.

Beyond market participation, ADX applies the same principles internally: structured career development and advancement guidance for female professionals across every level of the organisation, demonstrating ADX’s commitment to fostering women leadership and sustainability in the UAE’s economy.