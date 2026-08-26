Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City achieves dual American Heart Association accreditation

AL AIN, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that SEHA’s Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) has achieved dual accreditation from the American Heart Association (AHA) for its Heart Failure Programme and Chest Pain Programme, marking a significant milestone in specialised cardiac care and clinical quality.

As part of this achievement, STMC has been awarded the Comprehensive Heart Failure Center Certification. This recognition positions STMC as the first certified centre in the MENA region and the third globally outside the United States to receive this certification, reflecting excellence in heart failure management and alignment with AHA evidence-based standards.

STMC has also received AHA accreditation for its Chest Pain Programme, recognising the implementation of best-practice clinical pathways, rapid assessment processes, and high-quality outcomes for patients presenting with chest pain.

Together, these accreditations reflect a comprehensive approach to timely diagnosis, coordinated care, and continuous improvement across cardiac services.

The accreditation process involved a detailed evaluation of clinical services, patient pathways, safety protocols, leadership engagement, staff readiness, and quality improvement mechanisms.

The achievement follows months of preparation, multidisciplinary coordination, staff training, policy refinement, and internal audit activity.

This milestone reinforces STMC’s position as a leading provider of safe, high-quality and patient-centred cardiac care in the region, while supporting SEHA’s broader strategy to strengthen operational excellence, improve patient outcomes, and align services with internationally recognised healthcare quality standards.

Dr. Sultan Al Karam, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA’s Al Ain Region, said, “Achieving dual accreditation from the American Heart Association for both Heart Failure and Chest Pain Programmes represents a significant milestone for STMC and reflects our continued commitment to delivering internationally standardised, patient‑centred cardiac care.

"This recognition highlights the strength of our clinical governance, multidisciplinary collaboration, and continuous focus on quality and safety, while reinforcing SEHA’s role in advancing specialised healthcare services and improving outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Dr. Mohamed Elharari, Consultant Cardiologist at SEHA’s STMC, said, “Achieving this accreditation is a proud moment for our department and our teams. It reflects our shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient-centred care and to building a service that is guided by evidence, consistency, and continuous improvement. This recognition encourages us to continue innovating for the benefit of our patients and the wider community.”

Dr. Mohammad Sherif, Consultant Physician at SEHA’s STMC, said, “Chest Pain accreditation highlights our commitment to excellence and our ongoing efforts to strengthen quality across our services. It is a testament to the dedication of our clinical and administrative teams and reflects SEHA’s mission to provide safe, reliable and internationally accredited care for every patient we serve.”

By achieving both accreditations, STMC continues to strengthen confidence among patients, families, healthcare professionals and stakeholders, while contributing to SEHA’s wider efforts to advance specialised services and safer, better-coordinated care across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.