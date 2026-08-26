Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Uzbekistan Business Council to strengthen trade, investment ties

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Uzbekistan Business Council.

The new council aims to strengthen cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan, support the growth of trade and investment ties, and expand opportunities for collaboration across diverse sectors.

During the council’s inaugural meeting, held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, participants explored ways to develop new business opportunities and advance mutual investments.

Discussions also focused on strengthening connections between Uzbek companies and their counterparts in Dubai, facilitating the exchange of expertise and data, and exploring opportunities to organise bilateral business events.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The launch of the Uzbekistan Business Council creates an important platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Uzbekistan. It will play a key role in creating new avenues for bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, contributing to economic growth and the development of sustainable, long-term partnerships between the business communities in both markets.”

Ulugbekhon Maksumov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Business Council in Dubai and Founder and CEO of Aksum Group, said, “Today marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates. We are not simply launching another business organisation — we are creating a practical platform where entrepreneurs can connect with trusted partners, investors can discover new opportunities, and companies from both countries can grow together. Together, we will build stronger business bridges between Uzbekistan and the UAE and contribute to the continued growth of trade, investment and economic cooperation between our two countries”.

The establishment of the Uzbekistan Business Council reflects Dubai’s growing position as an important hub for Uzbek companies and investors.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan reached AED10.3 billion in 2025. During the same year, the number of active Uzbek companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce rose to 826, representing annual growth of 21.3%.

The chamber also welcomed 75 new Uzbek companies as members during the first half of 2026.

The Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent investor communities from different nationalities operating in the emirate.

They work closely with the chamber to facilitate bilateral trade and investment between companies operating in Dubai and their counterparts in the countries represented by the councils, helping to strengthen cross-border economic partnerships.