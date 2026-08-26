DXB welcomes 31.5 million guests during H1 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomed 31.5 million guests during the first six months of 2026, as airline capacity continued to return and demand strengthened through the second quarter following one of the most challenging operating environments in the airport's history.

While regional airspace constraints continued to influence traffic during the first half of the year, guest volumes increased steadily throughout Q2, rising from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.

The steady return of international carriers, improving connectivity and strengthening load factors signal resilient demand across key markets and growing confidence ahead of DXB's traditionally busier second half.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, "The first half of the year tested every part of the aviation system, and demonstrated our resilience. As capacity steadily returns across the board, demand is responding immediately. That is particularly important for DXB, where international transfers account for a significant share of traffic. Strong performance across the airport community in recent months has left us well placed to accommodate returning demand, work closely with our airline partners, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub."

As airline schedules rebuild, Dubai Airports continues to invest in the future of DXB through a broad programme of enhancements spanning guest facilities, a new consolidated remote departures experience, expanded self-service options, the continued evolution of biometric systems, smarter operational capabilities, improved passenger flow and targeted capacity improvements.

Across the airport, deployment of technology and refinements to the design and functionality of key guest areas are also underway, creating more comfortable and intuitive spaces while enhancing movement through the airport and the comfort of waiting areas.

Together, these initiatives will simplify journeys, increase operational flexibility and further enhance the seamless experience expected by the millions of guests who travel to and through Dubai's gateway to the world.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports anticipates stronger momentum in the second half of the year, supported by the ongoing recovery of airline networks and frequencies, rising international transfer traffic, easing travel advisories across key source markets, the winter schedule and Dubai's full calendar of global business, leisure and sporting events.

DXB welcomed 13 million passengers during the second quarter taking the first half traffic to 31.5 million, a 31.3% decline compared with the same period in 2025.

Aircraft movements totalled 150,600 during the first half, down 32.1% year on year, including 62,500 during the second quarter.

By the end of the first half, DXB was served by almost 50 international airlines, connecting guests to 217 destinations across 99 countries. Load factors continued to strengthen, approaching 2025 levels as international connectivity continues to expand.

Cargo volumes reached 751,340 tonnes during the first half, down 28.7% year on year, including 351,716 tonnes handled during the second quarter.

DXB processed 30.3 million bags during the first half, 28% down year on year, including 12.7 million during Q2. The mishandled baggage rate stood at 2.7 per 1,000 passengers, remaining well below the latest global industry benchmark of approximately 4.9 per 1,000 passengers.

DXB continued to deliver a seamless guest experience throughout the first half, with 98.98% of guests completing departure passport control in under 10 minutes, 98.95% clearing arrival passport control in under 15 minutes, and 99.34% passing through security in under five minutes.