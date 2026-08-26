DP World records highest-ever monthly throughput in Jeddah

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The South Container Terminal (SCT) at Jeddah Islamic Port handled over 221,200 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July 2026, its highest monthly throughput since DP World began operating the terminal in 1999.

The record takes monthly volumes above levels recorded before the disruption to Red Sea shipping began in late 2023.

SCT also recorded its highest-ever monthly export volume over the same period, handling 79,720 TEUs, as growing trade flows continue to drive demand through Jeddah.

The record performance follows strong growth in the first half of the year, when SCT volumes rose nearly 79% year-on-year.

Growth was recorded across imports, exports and transshipment, with 390 vessel calls during the first six months of the year.

The terminal has also continued to attract new services, including a Wan Hai-operated mainline container vessel that made its maiden call in July.

Ahmad Yousef Al Hassan, CEO & MD, DP World GCC, said, “Jeddah is a key gateway for Saudi Arabia’s trade, connecting businesses in the Kingdom with regional and global markets. As trade flows grow, our focus is on building the capacity and connectivity needed to move cargo seamlessly across the wider regional network. By strengthening the links between ports, inland logistics and distribution facilities, we are giving customers more options and more reliable routes to market.”

The July record comes as shipping services gradually return to the Red Sea following the disruption that began in late 2023.

With monthly throughput now above pre-disruption levels, higher cargo flows are being supported by both the recovery in shipping activity and DP World’s investment in additional terminal capacity, equipment and infrastructure.

DP World’s recent investments at SCT include: Three additional quay cranes, bringing the terminal’s quay crane fleet to 17; 17 automated electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes (AeRTGs); 35 electric terminal tractors; 30 additional trailers; Upgrades to reefer and cold-storage infrastructure.

These investments are strengthening SCT’s ability to handle higher vessel and cargo volumes, while further expansion is underway to increase annual capacity to 5 million TEUs.

Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO, DP World KSA, added, “The July record reflects the continued growth in trade moving through Jeddah. As volumes increase, our priority is to ensure the terminal has the capacity, equipment and operational capability to support our customers. We are also strengthening inland connectivity and logistics capabilities to support customers as their supply chain requirements evolve.”