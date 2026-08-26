Over 800 experts join GPRC Summit 2026 in Dubai to strengthen digital security

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the GPRC Summit opened today in Dubai under the theme "Driving Success: Integrating GRC with Strategy Execution in a Hyperconnected World", bringing together more than 800 senior officials and specialised experts from the UAE and around the world.

The two-day summit brings together government and executive leaders and international experts to discuss the rapid transformations taking place across governance, risk, compliance and performance, while highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in reshaping risk management, compliance, decision-making and institutional resilience.

The first day featured the participation of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; Brigadier Rashid Ibrahim Rashid Al Muhairi from the Ministry of Defence; Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI); and Tor Inge Vasshus, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Norway's Corporater.

Discussions on the first day focused on the shift from traditional governance and compliance models based on documentation and oversight towards more advanced models in which risk management and compliance are embedded directly into institutional strategies, decision-making processes and the achievement of business objectives.

The summit agenda included a series of panel discussions featuring representatives from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI), examining global and regional best practices in developing governance, risk and compliance frameworks and linking them with institutional performance.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed the importance of continued public-private partnership and cooperation in promoting and spreading a culture of cybersecurity across society and making cybersecurity awareness the first line of defence in protecting the digital environment.

He said government institutions had achieved a major transformation, exceeding 50 percent, in the use of artificial intelligence applications, alongside the pivotal role of the private sector as a key supporter and driver of the adoption of modern technologies.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted that securing these advanced technologies is critically important to ensuring their sustainability and protection.

He praised the current edition of the GPRC Summit, describing it as one of the world's largest gatherings in governance, risk, compliance and performance, bringing together senior executives, governance, risk and compliance experts, and industry leaders from around the world.

He also highlighted the summit's role and the discussions it hosts in supporting national efforts and advancing digital security, helping strengthen the UAE's position as a leading model in the field in line with the leadership's vision.

At the opening of the conference sessions, Brigadier Rashid Ibrahim Al Muhairi from the Ministry of Defence reviewed the Ministry's experience in developing an integrated institutional framework, describing it as a pioneering national model for strengthening readiness and the ability to address future challenges.

He said the Ministry of Defence had adopted a clear vision focused on strengthening national security and raising defence readiness by developing an integrated institutional structure based on effective governance and strategic risk management, alongside the deployment of smart systems and modern technologies.

Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance, reviewed the future role of boards of directors and the outlook for sound governance by 2030, including the requirements of strategic transformation.

She highlighted how boards are expected to move from merely analysing information presented to them towards a more proactive role in identifying the steps and changes companies should take in response to evolving conditions, using predictive AI, Agentic AI, and analysis of regional factors as well as competitive, pricing and other business-sector dynamics.

At the conclusion of the first day, Dr.Mohamed Al Kuwaiti honoured distinguished performers in the fields of governance, risk and compliance.