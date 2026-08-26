Sharjah Digital Department launches Sharjah Cyber Security Strategy 2026–2031

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has launched the Sharjah Cyber Security Strategy (SCSS) 2026–2031, following its approval by the Sharjah Executive Council, marking a new phase in strengthening the Emirate’s cyber security ecosystem and enhancing its readiness and resilience in support of secure and sustainable digital transformation.

The Strategy complements the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028 and is aligned with the national direction of the United Arab Emirates.

As the Emirate’s first comprehensive and dedicated cyber security strategy, it is guided by the vision of “A Cyber-Secure Emirate” and aims to establish a secure and resilient digital environment that enables innovation, protects digital infrastructure and critical assets, and strengthens trust in digital services and technologies.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of SDD, said, “The launch of the Sharjah Cyber Security Strategy 2026–2031 marks a strategic step in shaping Sharjah’s digital future. As services and technologies continue to expand, trust, security and readiness become fundamental to sustaining this progress, rather than simply a response to risk.”

He explained that cyber security is a key enabler of digital transformation and innovation, emphasising that the Strategy establishes an integrated digital ecosystem across the emirate.

It provides a unified direction, strengthens readiness and resilience, protects digital infrastructure and assets, and supports the secure and responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

He added, “Our ambition goes beyond addressing today’s challenges. It is about building an ecosystem capable of anticipating change and preparing for what lies ahead, through integrated efforts, the development of national talent, and a culture in which cyber security is a shared responsibility and an integral part of Sharjah’s journey of development and innovation.”

The Strategy adopts an integrated approach based on risk preparedness, compliance with laws and regulations, and multiple layers of protection, embedding cyber security from the earliest stages of designing digital initiatives and projects through to their implementation, while supporting the sustainability of the Emirate’s digital transformation.

This approach is built around five strategic pillars: Governance of a Smart and Secure Cyberspace for the Emirate of Sharjah; Cyber Resilience; Critical Infrastructure Protection; Partnerships, Collaboration and Communication; and Cyber Security Capabilities.

Together, these pillars translate the Strategy’s direction into an integrated ecosystem that strengthens governance and risk management, enhances monitoring, response and recovery capabilities, protects critical infrastructure and services, develops national talent, and expands partnerships and collaboration.

Sharjah Cyber Security Center (SCSC) will lead and oversee the implementation of the Strategy across the emirate through a clear governance framework and a phased five-year implementation plan.

The plan defines roles and responsibilities and establishes performance indicators, supported by periodic reports submitted to the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Strategy will also undergo a review in its third year to ensure it remains responsive to technological developments and emerging cyber security threats.

The launch builds on SCSC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Sharjah’s cyber security ecosystem and the initiatives it has implemented since its establishment across governance, readiness and capability development.

These include developing frameworks for cyber security incident management, information security governance, risk management and rapid response; securing operational technology systems; conducting vulnerability scanning; and assessing government websites.

SCSC has also adopted four development tracks and delivered more than 20 technical workshops, benefiting over 175 government employees from entities across Sharjah.