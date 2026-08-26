Dubai Finance, Digital Dubai enable Jaywan on DubaiPay

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Finance (DOF) and Digital Dubai (DDA) have announced the activation of Jaywan, the UAE's national payment network, on the DubaiPay platform, expanding payment options and supporting the implementation of the Dubai Cashless Strategy.

Jaywan payment services are now available on DubaiPay following the successful completion of operational testing by DDA, confirming the platform's readiness to process Jaywan card transactions securely, efficiently and reliably.

The first government transaction using the network was completed through the Dubai Cares donation service, marking Jaywan's first use across government payment channels on DubaiPay.

Jaywan is the UAE's national card payment scheme, operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. It provides a secure and efficient national payment system for individuals, merchants and financial institutions and supports the localisation of electronic payments. Jaywan cardholders can use their cards at point-of-sale terminals, ATMs and e-commerce platforms.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DOF, said, "Activating Jaywan on DubaiPay marks another important milestone in the development of Dubai's digital payments ecosystem and reflects our commitment to supporting national payment solutions and strengthening their integration into government services."

He added that DOF, in collaboration with its partners, remains committed to developing an integrated, secure and resilient payment ecosystem that supports Dubai's ambition to become a leading digital economy and advances the objectives of the Dubai Cashless Strategy.

Al Saleh said the transition towards cashless payments extends beyond replacing one payment method with another, representing a broader transformation in customer experience, financial efficiency and the government's ability to adopt innovative and sustainable solutions.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of DDA, said integrating Jaywan into DubaiPay represents another step towards developing the shared digital infrastructure required to deliver more integrated and efficient government services.

He noted that the integration expands customer choice, improves the customer experience and strengthens confidence in digital transactions while enabling national initiatives to integrate seamlessly into Dubai's digital ecosystem.

Al Mansoori added that DDA continues to develop an advanced digital payments ecosystem based on integration, reliability and innovation, with the aim of making everyday transactions simpler, safer and more convenient.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the activation strengthens the readiness of Dubai's digital infrastructure to deliver more integrated and seamless customer experiences and supports the emirate's vision of developing people-centric digital services.

He added that digital payments are a fundamental component of Dubai's digital lifestyle, with continued integration across platforms helping government entities deliver smarter, more agile and efficient services.

Ahmad Ali Meftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, said integrating Jaywan strengthens interoperability between Dubai Government's digital financial infrastructure and the national payments ecosystem.

He said the additional payment channel enhances the efficiency of government revenue collection while expanding customers' payment choices, adding that completing the first government transaction through Jaywan represents a practical step towards broader adoption across government services.

Amna Mohammed Lootah, Director of the Digital Payment Systems Regulatory Division at DOF, said enabling Jaywan on DubaiPay resulted from close collaboration among partners and stakeholders across the payments ecosystem.

She added that expanding payment options gives customers greater flexibility in choosing their preferred method and supports wider adoption of digital payments across government services.

The activation reflects cooperation between DOF, DDA and other stakeholders to strengthen the UAE's national digital payments infrastructure, expand the adoption of national payment solutions across government services and enhance interoperability between payment systems.

The Dubai Cashless Strategy aims to increase the share of cashless transactions across the government and private sectors to 90 percent by the end of 2026, reinforcing Dubai's position among the world's leading cities in the digital economy and next-generation payments.