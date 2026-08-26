Dubai Police concludes participation in DIHAD 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command has successfully concluded its participation in the 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), which commenced last Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event brought together over 21,000 participants and visitors, including humanitarian leaders, policymakers, experts, organisations, and partners from around the world.

Throughout its participation, Dubai Police presented a number of working papers and presentations delivered by officers on several key topics, most notably "Technology, Data, and the Future of Humanitarian Work," the role of drones in humanitarian aid, and the role of the Dubai Police Resilience Centre, Dubai Police's humanitarian efforts, alongside participation in panel discussions.

At the exhibition, the General Department of Transport and Rescue showcased its vehicles used in search and rescue operations during natural disasters and structural collapses, featuring hydraulic equipment, cutters, building stabilisation gear, and more.

The display also included vehicles and equipment for handling complex road accidents, including car-cutting tools and extraction equipment, as well as specialised rescue drones.

The "Brave Team" from Hatta Police Station, trained and qualified by Dubai Police to handle emergency incidents and rescues in mountainous and rugged terrains, also demonstrated its techniques and specialised patrols capable of responding to any incident under any circumstances, supporting Dubai Police’s strategic objective of ensuring rapid response to emergency incidents.

Meanwhile, the K9 Security Inspection Department participated in the exhibition, providing an overview of the role of police dogs in supporting law enforcement and rescue missions, while the Tourist Police Department showcased its latest luxury patrols.