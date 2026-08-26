DCD, ECSSR sign MoU to strengthen social sector studies, monitor digital trends

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) to strengthen research collaboration across the social sector.

The partnership will focus on understanding digital social trends and anticipating future changes, helping build knowledge and support Abu Dhabi’s social priorities.

The MoU was signed by Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of DCD, and Dr Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR.

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise and working together to better understand the changing needs of society.

The MoU forms part of DCD’s efforts to make greater use of research, data and evidence across the social sector. These insights will help inform the development of initiatives, policies and programmes that respond more effectively to the needs of the community.

Areas of collaboration that will be of immediate benefit include research and studies linked to key social sector priorities, as well as monitoring and analysing digital social trends. The two parties also agreed to exchange research expertise, explore emerging social changes and use the latest technology and tools to gain a better understanding of future trends.

The partnership will also explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of digital tools to support research and analysis. Overseen by DCD’s Strategy and Digital Affairs Office, this work will help turn data into useful insights and expand the role of emerging technologies in social research.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng.Al Dhaheri, said, “This partnership reflects DCD’s commitment to making research and knowledge a key part of how we develop the social sector.

“By better understanding the changes affecting our community and anticipating what lies ahead, we can develop more effective policies and initiatives, focus our efforts where they can have the greatest impact and respond to the needs of the community, both today and in the future.”

He added, “We also see artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as an opportunity to turn data into meaningful insights that support better decision-making. By making greater use of these technologies, we can better prepare the social sector for future changes and develop policies and solutions that respond to evolving needs and deliver meaningful impact for the community.”

Dr.Al-Nuaimi, said, “By building a strong partnership with DCD we bring our collective research expertise together to support key social priorities. By sharing knowledge and experience, we can contribute to initiatives and projects that benefit the community and strengthen the social sector across the UAE.

“This partnership also builds on ECSSR’s commitment to developing strong relationships with national institutions and opens new opportunities for collaboration in areas that serve the community and support wider development. Bringing together the expertise and experience of specialised institutions will allow us to add greater value to national efforts and achieve more effective and lasting outcomes.”