SCCI organises Sharjah–Korea Businesswomen Forum during business mission to Seoul

SEOUL, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised the Sharjah-Korea Businesswomen Forum in Seoul as part of its high-level official business mission to the Republic of Korea, running from 23rd to 30th August.

The forum was held with the participation and cooperation of a network of UAE and Korean institutions, including the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and Korea-Arab Society (KAS).

The forum witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SCCI and KAS to encourage, promote and facilitate economic and trade cooperation between the two business communities.

The agreement supports the exchange of economic delegations and promotes business-to-business meetings and bilateral partnerships. It also provides for joint coordination to establish and expand a business network facilitating the exchange of business opportunities in both markets, as well as mutual participation in trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, business seminars and economic forums.

The Sharjah Chamber's business mission is headed by Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, SCCI Board Member, with the participation of Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI. The delegation comprises 30 prominent businesswomen, women entrepreneurs and representatives of Sharjah's economic, investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Opening the forum, Al Owais said the Chamber's business mission to Korea is guided by a clear message, "We are here because we believe the future is something we can build together."

She said the UAE and the Republic of Korea share an exceptional bond rooted in turning the impossible into reality, noting that Korea has emerged as a global leader in technology, manufacturing, innovation and culture, while the UAE has become an international crossroads for trade, investment, logistics and talent development.

Al Owais added that Sharjah has pursued a distinctive development path centred on building a people-focused economy, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

She noted that this vision ensures investment is measured not only by financial returns, but also by the knowledge it generates, the jobs it creates and the opportunities it opens for future generations.

Al Owais highlighted the strong momentum in UAE-Korea relations following the entry into force of the UAE-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in early May.

She said the agreement provides for the elimination of more than 90 percent of customs duties on goods and commodities over a ten-year period, supporting the expansion of non-oil bilateral trade, which reached approximately US$6.9 billion in 2025. Around 178 Korean companies are operating in the UAE.

She added that Sharjah attracted 142 foreign direct investment projects in 2025, with capital inflows exceeding AED2.1 billion and generating more than 5,600 new jobs. Capital investment inflows increased by 361 percent during the first half of 2025 to approximately $1.5 billion.

During the forum, the Sharjah delegation showcased successful Korean investment models in the emirate and highlighted the presence of leading Korean companies across diverse industrial sectors.

The delegation also highlighted opportunities to expand partnerships in high-growth sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, energy and smart mobility.

The opening session featured remarks by Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; Myungja Lee, Executive Managing Director at KITA; and Sungsoo Choi, Secretary-General of KAS.

The forum also featured two interactive panel discussions moderated by Mai Bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Head of International Cooperation at SCCI.

The first, titled "Accelerating Women's Economic Growth through Strategic Partnerships", explored ways to empower women entrepreneurs to access international markets, leverage free trade agreements and scale women-led businesses globally.

Speakers included Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab; Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC; Jina Kim, Free Trade Agreements and Trade Policy Specialist at KITA; and Arhum Yoo, Specialist at the Center for Economic Security and Foreign Affairs at the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The second panel, titled "Fostering Innovation from Research to Industry Impact", examined mechanisms for transforming research, technological innovation and start-up solutions into market-ready, value-added industrial products with strong commercial potential.

Participants included Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; Dr Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTI Park; Bomi Ryu, Team Lead at the Korean Cosmetic Industry Institute; and Dr Jeong-Eun Nah, President of Women in Science, Engineering and Technology in Korea (WiTECK) and Professor at Yonsei University.

Following the panel discussions and MoU signing, business-to-business meetings and bilateral engagements brought together women entrepreneurs and representatives of companies and institutions from Sharjah and South Korea.

The meetings explored opportunities for commercial partnerships and knowledge exchange across high-potential sectors, including technology, advanced industries, healthcare, cosmetics and general trade.

The Sharjah Chamber's mission will continue with field visits to Korean enterprises and the design and textile markets in Dongdaemun, participation in the Global Economic Cooperation Forum, and an official reception marking Emirati Women's Day on 28th August.