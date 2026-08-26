DIHAD 2026 concludes; UAE humanitarian organisations sweep Humanthropy Awards

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026) concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together humanitarian organisations, government entities, international institutions, experts, academics, technology providers and private-sector representatives.

Held under the theme "Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action", the event's third and final day focused on "Delivering Impact: Operationalising the Future of Humanitarian Action", highlighting efforts to translate humanitarian strategies, knowledge and innovation into practical action and measurable outcomes.

The programme placed particular emphasis on strengthening humanitarian preparedness and response mechanisms, enhancing operational effectiveness and developing sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of communities affected by crises and disasters.

The final day featured the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management (IECM) Conference under the theme "Future-Ready Action: Translating Innovation into Measurable Resilience".

The conference brought together experts in emergency, crisis and disaster management to explore how innovation, technology and modern practices can strengthen preparedness, resilience and response.

More than 250 entities and partners participated in the IECM Conference, including government organisations, emergency response agencies, humanitarian partners, technology providers and international brands specialising in emergency, disaster and crisis management.

The programme featured 61 emergency management speakers and 59 sessions and workshops addressing emerging challenges in emergency and crisis management and disaster response.

More than 7,500 participants from 52 countries attended, including government officials and representatives of emergency management authorities, civil defence organisations, healthcare institutions, humanitarian organisations, NGOs, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, charitable foundations, technology providers, academic institutions and the private sector.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services had the largest local stand at the conference, while IMRES had the largest international stand.

The third day also featured high-level roundtable meetings hosted by the UAE Aid Agency, bringing together officials, experts and stakeholders to discuss humanitarian priorities and opportunities to strengthen coordination and collective action.

DIHAD Glasshouse / Limitless provided an interactive platform for innovative ideas, initiatives and approaches aimed at shaping the future of humanitarian action, while the Humanthropy Academy offered specialised training focused on education, research and capacity building.

Meanwhile, the Humanthropy Awards, presented during DIHAD Night on 25th August, recognised individuals and organisations for contributions across humanitarian leadership, humanitarian action, unity and diversity, corporate social responsibility, financial innovation, supply chain excellence, sustainability, philanthropy, the Sustainable Development Goals, innovation and peacebuilding.

Ayesha Al Mazrouei, Head of Partnerships at the UAE Aid Agency, received the Humanthropy Emerging Humanitarian Leader Award in recognition of her leadership and contribution to international cooperation and strategic partnerships.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) received the Humanthropy Unity in Diversity Award for its role in strengthening cooperation across its global network and advancing locally rooted humanitarian action.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) received the Humanthropy Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its commitment to community engagement, sustainability and social impact.

The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) received the Humanthropy Sustainability Award in recognition of its efforts to expand sustainable access to clean water and strengthen community resilience.

Al Jalila Foundation received the Humanthropy Philanthropic Award for its work in healthcare, medical research and patient support.

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General and CEO of IFRC, received the Humanthropy Personality of the Year Award in recognition of his global humanitarian leadership and contribution to guiding the world's largest humanitarian network amid increasingly complex crises.

A total of 12 recipients were recognised at the Humanthropy Awards 2026, representing contributions ranging from emergency response and supply chain management to innovation, sustainability, philanthropy and peacebuilding.

Through its programme and international participation, DIHAD 2026 focused on strengthening partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange and promoting a more coordinated approach to humanitarian action.

The event also highlighted innovation, preparedness, collaboration, resilience and impact measurement as key elements in developing humanitarian systems that are more proactive, adaptable and capable of delivering sustainable outcomes.

DIHAD 2026 reinforced Dubai's position as a global platform for humanitarian dialogue, coordination and knowledge exchange, contributing to international efforts to build a more effective, resilient and sustainable humanitarian system.