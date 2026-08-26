Dubai Police deploys 253 patrols, 28 drones to ensure school safety for new academic year

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has completed preparations for the 2026-2027 academic year through its School Security initiative, implementing an integrated security, traffic and awareness plan in coordination with strategic partners.

The plan aims to ensure a safe return to schools and improve traffic safety and flow, particularly during peak hours.

Dubai Police will deploy 253 security and traffic patrols around schools, supported by 28 drones to monitor traffic and key locations, four luxury patrols, five mounted patrols and 65 bicycles to strengthen field presence.

The plan also includes the participation of 217 students from the Safety Ambassadors programme, alongside 30 awareness programmes involving 16 partner entities. A total of 775 police personnel will engage directly with students.

Captain Majid Al Kaabi, Head of the School Security initiative, said the programme aims to create a safer and more interactive educational environment through initiatives targeting students and educational staff in public and private schools across Dubai.

These include the International Hemaya Centre, Positive Spirit Council, School Security initiative, Safety Ambassadors programme and Naseej initiative.

He said, "Together, these efforts reflect the integration of community and security roles in instilling values of discipline and awareness among students and in building a positive generation capable of facing future challenges."

Al Kaabi also praised the cooperation of government and private entities involved in preparations for the new academic year and their coordinated efforts to ensure high levels of safety and security for students.

Dubai Police said activities accompanying the first day of school will include 19 events organised by 16 awareness entities under the School Security initiative.

The activities will focus on traffic safety, encouraging students to use designated crossing points, introducing Dubai Police services and communication channels, and strengthening cooperation between police, schools and the wider community.

Entertainment activities and the distribution of gifts and stationery to students will also form part of the programme.

Dubai Police reaffirmed that student safety and wellbeing are a shared responsibility requiring coordinated efforts from police, schools, families and the wider community to create a safe and supportive educational environment.