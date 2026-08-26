DUPHAT 2026 spotlights Pharma 4.0, digital transformation, emerging research talent

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 31st Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT 2026) continued its second day under the theme "Reformulating the Future of Pharma", highlighting digital transformation, Pharma 4.0™ and the development of emerging pharmaceutical talent.

The programme featured specialised sessions on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing and the role of digital technologies and automation in improving production efficiency while maintaining quality, safety and regulatory compliance.

Discussions highlighted the role of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), in collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in supporting adoption of Pharma 4.0™ concepts in the UAE.

Participants examined how pharmaceutical companies can transition towards smarter and more flexible manufacturing models through gradual digital transformation, automation and assessment of organisational readiness and digital maturity.

The sessions also addressed pharmaceutical quality management systems in line with ICH Q10 principles and the use of digital tools across the product lifecycle, from research and development to manufacturing, quality control and market launch.

Speakers stressed the importance of selecting appropriate technologies for each stage of production to support secure, progressive and regulatory-compliant digital transformation.

DUPHAT 2026 also featured the DUPHAT Research Global Award 2026, providing early-career researchers with an international platform to present completed research and scientific findings to experts, academics and pharmaceutical professionals.

The award aims to recognise promising research achievements, encourage innovation and strengthen academic and professional development opportunities for young researchers.

The event also launched the inaugural DUPHAT 2026 Pharmacy Students Competition, giving students an opportunity to demonstrate their scientific knowledge, engage with specialists and develop skills in research, innovation and critical thinking.

Meanwhile, MetroMed and MEAgate announced an expansion of their seven-year partnership, with MEAgate adding a new range of ophthalmology products to its portfolio distributed by MetroMed.

The announcement highlighted DUPHAT's role as a platform for pharmaceutical companies to strengthen partnerships, expand product portfolios and explore regional growth opportunities.

DUPHAT 2026 is officially supported by the Emirates Drug Establishment and Dubai Health Authority and organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, with support from a number of international pharmaceutical and pharmacy organisations.