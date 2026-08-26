Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council launches Al Safeefah-inspired collection to mark Emirati Women’s Day

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and Emirati jeweller Adi Al Fardan have unveiled an exclusive jewellery collection inspired by the traditional Emirati craft of Al Safeefah.

The collection translates Al Safeefah's geometric compositions and rhythmic weaving patterns into jewellery crafted in gold and precious stones, drawing on research and archival material developed by Irthi.

Launched to coincide with Emirati Women's Day, the collaboration also highlights the role Emirati women have played across generations in preserving and passing on traditional craft knowledge, while continuing to develop its relevance in contemporary design.

The collection is rooted in Irthi's research and documentation of Al Safeefah weaving, with Adi Al Fardan reinterpreting its geometric interlacing and repetitive patterns through jewellery design while preserving its Emirati identity.

Reem Bin Karam, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said, "At Irthi, our work is grounded in viewing craft as inherited knowledge that can endure and evolve."

She added that the collaboration demonstrates how documented craft knowledge can create new opportunities for Emirati heritage, allowing Al Safeefah to move from its traditional context into jewellery while retaining its identity and character.

Bin Karam said launching the collection during Emirati Women's Day also recognises the role of Emirati craftswomen in safeguarding and transmitting this knowledge across generations.

The collection comprises four sets, each featuring a bracelet, necklace, earrings and ring, crafted in 18-karat white, yellow and rose gold.

The gemstones reflect the colours of the UAE flag, including red rubies, emeralds, black diamonds and white diamonds, adding symbolic references to national identity and the occasion.

Adi Al Fardan said, "Collaborating with Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council holds special significance for me because of our shared belief that heritage is not only about preserving the past; its value also lies in our ability to evolve its relevance."

He added that the collaboration translates an authentic element of Emirati identity into contemporary jewellery while celebrating the women who continue to preserve and develop traditional crafts.

The limited-edition collection will be available for one month and will also be showcased at the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council pavilion during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28th August to 6th September, 2026.