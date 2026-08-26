Al Maleh and Fishing Festival 2026 kicks off tomorrow in Dibba Al Hisn

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival will open tomorrow, Thursday, on Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, celebrating the UAE's maritime heritage and traditional fishing industries.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the four-day festival will feature heritage activities and programmes highlighting Al Maleh, or salted fish, fishing traditions and crafts linked to some of the UAE's oldest maritime professions.

This year's edition brings together 20 government and private-sector entities operating in the maritime and heritage sectors, alongside companies and brands involved in the production, distribution and sale of Al Maleh and related products.

More than 50 productive families and home-based businesses will also take part, showcasing handcrafted products and creations to support their market visibility and commercial opportunities.

Around 10 companies, fishermen and specialised organisations operating in fishing equipment, marine engines and boat manufacturing and supply will participate, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and business engagement.

The festival aims to preserve the UAE's maritime heritage by transferring traditional knowledge and expertise to younger generations, while supporting the continuity of fishing, Al Maleh production and fish-drying practices within the national food ecosystem.

The Main Maleh Market will offer a variety of premium salted fish products, complemented by a productive families section and specialised pavilions featuring local agricultural produce.

A traditional food zone will serve Emirati dishes, while specialised platforms will showcase technologies in boatbuilding and advanced fishing equipment.

The programme also includes daily workshops on fish salting, preservation and canning, alongside awareness sessions on fisheries conservation and sustainable fishing practices.

Visitors can also watch live demonstrations of traditional fishing-net making and boatbuilding, as well as cultural and heritage competitions for families and children.

The festival will be open daily from 09:00 to 21:00.