Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman to host 2nd edition of Cedars Golf Championship

AJMAN, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cedars Golf Championship will return to the UAE for its second edition, with Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman set to host the tournament from 2nd to 4th October, 2026.

Organised by the Lebanese Golf Federation in cooperation with the Emirates Golf Federation, the championship reflects continued sporting cooperation between the two federations and their shared commitment to developing golf across the region.

The three-day tournament will feature 54 holes of individual stroke play and is included in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), giving participants an opportunity to strengthen their international rankings through high-level competition.

The second edition builds on the success of the inaugural tournament and further highlights the UAE's position as a destination for regional and international sporting events, supported by its golf facilities and organisational capabilities.

The championship also aligns with the Emirates Golf Federation's efforts to expand the range of tournaments hosted in the UAE, attract greater international participation and strengthen cooperation with Arab and Gulf golf federations.

The player recording the best overall score in the men's category will earn the opportunity to compete in one of the HotelPlanner Tour events held in the UAE during 2026 or 2027.

Additional prizes will recognise the best overall and net scores across the men's and women's categories.

Retired Major General Staff Pilot Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, welcomed the championship's return to the UAE, saying it reflects the strong cooperation and mutual trust between the UAE and Lebanese Golf Federations.

He said, "We are delighted to welcome our brothers from the Lebanese Golf Federation and pleased to host the Cedars Golf Championship once again in the UAE following the success of its inaugural edition."

He added that the Federation is fully prepared to provide the organisational and technical support required to ensure a successful championship.

Al Hashmi said the tournament also provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Arab and Gulf federations, exchange expertise and give players greater opportunities to compete and develop.

He added that hosting the event supports efforts to expand the UAE's tournament calendar, attract greater international participation and strengthen the presence of Arab golf on the international stage.