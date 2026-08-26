Rubu’ Qarn concludes 2nd edition of 'Mujawara' programme

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, in collaboration with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), concluded the second edition of its "Mujawara" programme (Rubu’ Qarn Creative Writing Programme) within the Literature and Languages track.

After four days of intensive training, participants from Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah presented writing projects that demonstrated remarkable development in their creative skills and their ability to construct complete literary texts.

The programme adopted a progressive training methodology that began with diagnosis and assessment of each participant's initial level, then progressed to practical training and daily practice, followed by feedback and rewriting, culminating in the production of writing projects that reflect participants' development throughout the programme, in line with their individual needs and literary inclinations.

The programme included specialised training sessions covering idea generation, character development, plot, dialogue, description, and language and style development, along with text review and editing. This enabled participants to discover their writing voices and refine their creative tools.

Participants concluded the programme by submitting revised versions of their literary projects, following successive stages of pre-, formative, and post-assessment. This enabled systematic measurement of their writing development and the identification of promising works and talents qualified to continue their journey in creative writing.

The conclusion of the "Mujawara" programme reaffirms Rubu' Qarn's commitment to Creating Future Leaders and Innovators to providing specialised educational environments that invest in the energies of young people, empower them with tools of expression and creativity, and contribute to discovering and nurturing literary talents, in line with its vision of building conscious and influential generations.