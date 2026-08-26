UAE condemns attack on UN peacekeeping troops in Jonglei state in South Sudan

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack which targeted United Nations peacekeeping troops in Jonglei state in South Sudan, which resulted in the death of two peacekeepers and the injury of others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of this heinous attack, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of attacks targeting peacekeeping forces, which are regarded as a contravention of international law and the UN Security Council resolution 2802.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with UN international peacekeeping forces and the participating countries, affirming its support for international efforts aimed at maintaining security, stability, and peace, and at providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the United Nations, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.