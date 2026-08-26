UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal, conveys condolences over victims of floods

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal over the victims of floods and landslides, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.