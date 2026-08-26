ADFD expands development cooperation with Jordan through additional high-impact projects

AMMAN, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed a number of key contracts and agreements with the Jordanian government, reflecting both sides’ commitment to further strengthening their development partnership, during a visit by an ADFD delegation led by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support the Jordanian Government’s general budget with approximately AED 1.1 billion (USD 300 million). The financing will support the Kingdom’s development programmes and plans, while strengthening fiscal stability and its ability to address economic challenges.

The financing reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to supporting development efforts in brotherly countries and strengthening their capacity to direct resources towards priority sectors, thereby supporting sustainable growth and enhancing the resilience and efficiency of the national economy.

ADFD witnessed the signing of two contracts between the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the implementing companies for the supply of natural gas to the Al Rawda and Al Muwaqqar industrial cities. The contracts form part of a US$70 million ADFD-financed initiative to establish a pipeline network connecting the industrial cities to the natural gas network, under the Executive Programme of the Jordanian Government’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

The project will strengthen Jordan’s energy infrastructure, reduce production costs and enhance industrial competitiveness by providing a reliable and sustainable source of energy. It will also improve operational efficiency, create a more attractive environment for industrial investment and strengthen the competitiveness of Jordanian products, supporting economic growth and new opportunities for employment and production.

The Fund also attended the signing of a contract between the Jordanian Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development and Trojan General Contracting Company for the design, construction and equipping of government technical schools. Valued at US$40 million and implemented under the Executive Programme of the Jordanian Government’s Economic Modernisation Vision, the initiative will strengthen vocational and technical education and develop skills aligned with the needs of the Jordanian labour market.

The project includes the development of five schools with a combined capacity of 2,325 students, located in Al Qweismeh (600 students), Irbid–Zabda Farkouh (450 students), Jerash (375 students), Mafraq–Rehab (450 students) and the Northern Ghor (450 students). Offering specialisations including engineering, agriculture, construction, creative media, tourism and travel, the schools will equip students with practical skills to support employment and meet the needs of Jordan’s growing economy.

The visit by the ADFD delegation underscored the depth of the partnership and the support and attention it receives, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to continuing to develop development and economic cooperation, serve national priorities and strengthen the foundations of the UAE-Jordan partnership across various areas of mutual interest.

The visit marked an important milestone in the development cooperation between ADFD and the Jordanian government and included a series of high-level meetings with senior officials in the Kingdom.

Dr Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, praised the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing progress and prosperity. H.E. commended ADFD’s role in supporting a more competitive Jordanian economy capable of responding to rapidly evolving global challenges, while recognising the Fund’s extensive development experience and contribution to priority sectors and projects across the Kingdom. He also expressed his aspiration to further expand cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests, strengthen economic and institutional capabilities, and advance Jordan’s sustainable development.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “The UAE and Jordan share a strong strategic partnership built on mutual trust, shared priorities and a clear commitment to sustainable development. ADFD remains committed to advancing this partnership with the Government of Jordan by financing projects and programmes that strengthen economic resilience, support sustainable growth and deliver lasting impact across the Kingdom.”

Zeina Zeid Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said: “This financing provided to Jordan’s General Budget today, reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the UAE and the longstanding cooperation that has supported the Kingdom’s development journey. ADFD has been a trusted partner in advancing Jordan’s national priorities, and this support further strengthens our ability to pursue sustainable economic growth and build on the progress achieved. It also reinforces the strong foundations for continued cooperation between the two countries, opening new avenues to advance our shared development objectives and aspirations.”

Dr. Abdalhakim Shibli, Minister of Finance of Jordan, said: “The Jordan’s General Budget agreement signed with ADFD represents a significant step forward in strengthening joint cooperation and provide critical support to advancing financial stability and economic development. The financing and development projects covered by these agreements reflect confidence in the Jordanian economy’s ability to advance its development priorities, while supporting the Government’s efforts to implement its economic programmes, unlock growth opportunities and address financial and economic challenges.”

During the visit, ADFD held a series of high-level meetings with the Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, alongside senior government officials and entities.

Discussions focused on the progress of ADFD-funded programmes, implementation milestones and Jordan’s development priorities, including future plans and opportunities to expand cooperation and direct financing towards priority sectors.

This cooperation reflects the UAE’s approach to building sustainable development partnerships that extend beyond immediate needs to strengthen economic and institutional capacity over the long term, enabling partner countries to advance their development objectives and realise their national potential.

ADFD’s strategic partnership with Jordan dates back to 1974. Since then, the Fund has financed development initiatives across the Kingdom worth more than AED 9.4 billion, supporting vital sectors, strengthening infrastructure and contributing to improved quality of life.