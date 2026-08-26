EDGE, Brazilian Army to establish first-of-its-kind Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Latin America

SÃO JOSÉ, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group, a UAE-based advanced technology and defence group, and the Brazilian Army, through the Cyber Defence Command (ComDCiber), will establish a Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (COE), the first institution of its kind in Latin America to operate under a tripartite model bringing together government, industry, and academia.

The initiative reflects an equal, strategic commitment between the two founding institutions to establish a permanent, internationally benchmarked organisation serving Brazil’s cybersecurity requirements and contribute to the wider region. Both founding partners will make direct investments in the institution, reinforcing their commitment to its operational strength, institutional independence, and long-term continuity.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Cyber resilience demands long-term collaboration between governments, industry and academia, and this partnership reflects that belief. EDGE brings a proven track record in delivering sovereign cyber capabilities across complex, high-stakes environments, and we are drawing on that depth of experience to support Brazil's ambitions. Through this COE, we will combine advanced technology, operational expertise and shared knowledge to build lasting capability and position Brazil as a leading centre of cyber excellence in Latin America.”

The COE will provide specialised services to all Brazilian Armed Forces and federal institutions, covering professional training, development and certification; cyber incident response and digital forensics; strategic cyber security advisory services; research and development of cyber defence doctrine and capabilities; the planning and delivery of national and regional exercises; and the development of advanced cyber defence capabilities and solutions.

Drawing on international best practice, including the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, the Centre aims to position Brazil as a regional reference for sovereign cybersecurity excellence. The COE will also pursue affiliation, cooperation and recognition with international cyber security organisations, strengthening Brazil’s integration into the global cybersecurity community.