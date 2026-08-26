National Guard Commander meets Jordan's Public Security Director

AMMAN, 26th August, 2026 (WAM)-- Major General Staff Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, met with Major General Dr. Obaidallah Al Maaytah, Director of Jordan's Public Security Directorate, during his official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to develop cooperation in the fields of security and training. They also exchanged expertise with a view to developing capabilities and enhancing the efficiency of security operations.