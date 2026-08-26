Reuters President to participate in Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Paul Bascobert, President of Reuters, will participate in this year’s Arab Media Summit, which will bring together media leaders from across the region and the world in Dubai from 15 to 17 September, the Dubai Press Club, organiser of the Summit, announced today.

The participation of the Reuters President adds to the Summit’s strong international presence, bringing global perspectives to discussions on the trends reshaping news and content, including the growing impact of technology and artificial intelligence.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said: “The participation of leading media figures from the region and around the world enables a unique exchange of perspectives on the key issues driving the sector’s growth and enriches the event’s dialogue on the future of media.”

Al Marri said the participation of global media leaders brings diverse insights and experiences to the Summit, giving participants a deeper understanding of how media organisations worldwide are responding to the rapid transformation of the industry.

Bascobert has extensive experience in the global media and news industry, with a career spanning senior leadership roles across news, digital media and technology. He has served as President of Reuters since September 2022.