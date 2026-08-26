5th Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries to convene in Abu Dhabi on September 20

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries (Congress ACI), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of O Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will take place on 20 September 2026 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. This year’s event will explore the theme Arabic as Infrastructure: Language, Identity and Economic Power in the Digital Age.

Against the backdrop of rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, Congress ACI will examine how Arabic can continue to evolve as an enabling force for the creative industries, strengthening intellectual property ecosystems, advancing Arabic language technologies and unlocking new opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs and knowledge institutions across the Arab world and beyond.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has continued to make sustained investments in the institutions and platforms that enable creativity to thrive. Our next phase is to strengthen the systems that translate creativity into lasting cultural and economic value: from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, which builds the knowledge, content and market infrastructure for Arabic, to institutions like Dar Al Funoon which enables home-grown artistic productions to be developed, owned and shared with global audiences. The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries is a platform where creators, innovators and industry leaders convene to connect their expertise and opportunities across the sector. Arabic is not only part to our identity but central to the creative economy Abu Dhabi is building."

Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: “Language is not merely a means of communication; it is the infrastructure through which societies preserve their identity, generate knowledge and shape their future. Throughout history, Arabic has served as a civilisational foundation for intellectual exchange, creativity and innovation, and today it continues to hold the capacity to contribute meaningfully to knowledge economies and technological advancement.

“The theme of this year's Congress reflects our belief that investing in Arabic is an investment in human capital, cultural resilience and sustainable development. It recognises Arabic not only as a foundation of identity and knowledge, but also as a driver of economic growth, one that unlocks new value, supports innovation and strengthens the creative economy. By bringing together voices from culture, technology, academia and the creative industries, we seek to explore how Arabic can continue to inspire progress, foster collaboration and open new opportunities that benefit both the region and the wider world.”

The Congress will feature a diverse programme of panel discussions, training sessions and workshops led by speakers from major cultural institutions, universities, publishing houses and digital platforms. Featured speakers include Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Institut du Monde Arabe, whose insights will explore Arabic as a living creative force that continues to evolve through multilingual identities and the work of emerging creators; Natasha Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, who will explore the evolving relationship between Arabic content, digital platforms and the creative economy; and historian Roy Casagranda, whose specially commissioned talk will trace the centuries of exchange between Arabic and the Latin world, revealing how Arabic has profoundly shaped Spanish, Italian and wider European knowledge and culture. They will be joined by many other regional and international experts contributing perspectives across culture, technology, academia and innovation.

Beyond dialogue and knowledge exchange, Congress ACI will provide a platform for launching new initiatives, building strategic partnerships and connecting creators with leading organisations across culture, technology, academia and the creative industries.

Returning as a key component of the programme, Congress X Youth will provide emerging creatives and innovators with opportunities to develop practical skills, engage directly with industry leaders and turn ideas into impactful projects. The initiative will culminate in the Youth Innovation Awards, recognising outstanding concepts that contribute to the future of Arabic across the cultural and creative industries.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre invites interested participants to register for the fifth Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries at CongressACI.com, and join a global platform dedicated to contributing to the advancement of Arabic as a driver of creativity, innovation and economic value.