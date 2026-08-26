UAE Aid Agency concludes participation in DIHAD with foreign aid roundtable; launch of 'Made for Good' Charter

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aid Agency has concluded its participation as an official partner in the 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), marking the occasion by organising a roundtable on foreign aid and launching the “Made for Good” Charter in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Attended by a number of chief executives, directors, senior officials, and representatives of UAE humanitarian and development institutions, the roundtable discussed the importance of strengthening coordination and integration among UAE entities, and aligning efforts and programs with national priorities.

Participants also addressed the development of a joint operating model to raise the efficiency of foreign aid and maximise its sustainable humanitarian and developmental impact, in addition to affirming compliance with regulatory frameworks and international foreign aid reporting requirements, coordination and data-sharing mechanisms, and the unification of media messaging and consistency of the UAE’s institutional identity in regional and international forums.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed the Agency’s continued commitment to reinforcing a participatory approach that brings together the various UAE entities working in foreign aid within a more integrated and effective national system for implementing humanitarian programs, development projects, and charitable work.

He noted the importance of directing foreign aid toward the actual needs of beneficiary countries and communities, in line with global priorities for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al Ameri said: “The Agency’s participation as an official partner in DIHAD was marked by numerous activities and events over three days, during which visitors and international institutions became acquainted with the Agency’s pavilion and the valuable information it offers on the various forms of foreign aid extended from the UAE to different parts of the world. Important bilateral meetings were also held, along with roundtables to discuss the key challenges facing humanitarian aid, in addition to the signing of two cooperation agreements — with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the UAE Space Agency — and the launch of the ‘Made for Good’ Charter in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, aimed at strengthening the contribution of national entities and companies to foreign aid programs and projects.”

He further explained that the “Made for Good” Charter was signed by the Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Sakr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, the Sharjah Charity Association, the International Humanitarian Organisation, Dubai Humanitarian, and Dar Al Ber Society, as part of the signatories’ commitment to enhancing cooperation and leveraging national capabilities, products, and services, in a manner that contributes to achieving sustainable economic, humanitarian, and developmental impact.

The UAE Aid Agency’s pavilion received a large number of visits from officials of international organisations and humanitarian and development workers, who learned about the UAE’s inspiring experience in foreign aid and its impact on improving living conditions and quality of life for beneficiaries, as well as achieving tangible, sustainable impact through humanitarian, development, and charitable projects.