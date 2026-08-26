UN warns of deteriorating conditions in Gaza, West Bank

NEW YORK, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The acting United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, has warned of escalating tensions and deepening uncertainty across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a briefing to the Security Council today, Alakbarov stressed that the ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile, with ongoing Israeli strikes and worsening humanitarian and security conditions across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Alakbarov stated that improving living conditions in Gaza requires moving beyond current emergency relief to restoring essential systems and services—specifically sanitation, waste management, healthcare, and livelihoods. He also called for restoring power supplies, operating the Gaza Power Plant, and allowing the large-scale entry of fuel and engine oil.

The UN official demanded increased two-way movement through the Rafah border crossing, as well as facilitating access for patients from Gaza to specialized care in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and abroad.

Regarding the West Bank, Alakbarov described the situation as 'dangerous,' warning of continued settler attacks against Palestinians with near-total lack of accountability. He emphasized that Israel, as the occupying power, must be required to fulfill its obligations to protect the civilian population and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.

He expressed deep concern over Israeli authorities opening tenders on 18th August for the construction of over 1,200 housing units in the 'E1' area east of Jerusalem. He warned that implementing this plan would effectively sever the northern West Bank from its south and from East Jerusalem, undermining the prospects of a viable Palestinian state. He reiterated the firm UN position that Israeli settlements have 'no legal validity' and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.