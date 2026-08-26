UAE judo team opens Lausanne Grand Slam campaign on Saturday

ABU DHABI, 26th August (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team opens its Lausanne Grand Slam campaign on Saturday, featuring Karim Abdel Latif and Naji Yazbek (-73kg), alongside Giorgi Elbakiev (-81kg).

The event, running from 26th to 30th August, features over 530 judokas from 78 countries, including a 10-member refugee team. Notably, the edition introduces competitions for People of Determination to promote societal inclusion and equal opportunity.

Following tomorrow's draw, the tournament begins Friday with lightweight events.

The UAE completes its participation on Sunday with Aram Grigorian and Talal Shafili (-90kg), Omar Maarouf (+100kg), and Eliza Litev (women's -78kg).