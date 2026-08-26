GEMS Education welcomes 1,550 new teachers as new academic year begins

DUBAI, 26th August (WAM) -- EMS Education is welcoming 1550 new teachers into its schools for the 2026/27 academic year, taking its educator community to more than 10,000 across the network and marking another significant milestone in the organisation's long-standing investment in attracting and developing exceptional talent.

As the new school year begins, GEMS is also strengthening partnerships with families and advancing its focus on preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

The new cohort joins GEMS following a global recruitment process and will become part of a community spanning more than 112 nationalities across the organisation.

The group receives more than 500,000 job applications annually, reflecting the scale of its global talent reach and the continued attractiveness of GEMS as a preferred international education employer, it said in a press statement.

The new educators were welcomed at GEMS Awareness Day 2026, the group's annual gathering of incoming teachers, school leaders and senior leadership and advisors.

Centred on this year's theme, Family First, the event highlights GEMS' belief that exceptional education depends not only on great teaching, but also on strong relationships between schools, students and their families.

Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education, said: "The future of education will be shaped not only by what we teach, but by the people we entrust to inspire and prepare the next generation. That is why we are investing significantly in attracting exceptional educators from around the world, developing their potential and equipping them with the tools, technology and environment to deliver the highest standards of academic excellence."