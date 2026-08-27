558 missing after mudslides in Tibet

BEIJING, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mudslides in China's Tibet Autonomous Region have left 558 people missing, while Nepalese police reported on Thursday that at least 162 people were killed after massive flash floods swept through a border area between Nepal and China, leaving hundreds of tourists, workers and others missing.

Drone footage showed roads destroyed and buildings buried by thundering water. The region's steep valleys are economic lifelines and travel corridors but are precarious when disaster strikes.