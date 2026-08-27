Abu Dhabi City Municipality attracts 3,000 Little Captain Festival visitors

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality organised the Little Captain Festival for the second consecutive year at Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach, attracting more than 3,000 community members of all ages.

The festival aimed to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the nation’s cultural legacy and reinforce the values of Emirati identity among younger generations.

It featured a range of workshops and activities for different age groups, covering heritage, education, awareness, interactive activities, creativity and the environment, combining entertainment with learning and community awareness.

Engineer Hussein Mohsen Alsaeedi, Acting Executive Director of the Sub-Municipal Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the Second Little Captain Festival at Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach reflects the Municipality’s commitment to strengthening community engagement across its public facilities and supporting heritage events that reinforce national identity among younger generations.

He noted that the festival aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family by providing an interactive environment that brings families and children together in a safe, educational and recreational setting.

He added that the festival aims to introduce community members, particularly children and young people, to important aspects of the UAE’s maritime heritage, including the role of the captain, pearl diving and traditional fishing, while also promoting awareness of safety, sustainability and marine environmental protection. These efforts contribute to nurturing a generation that takes pride in its national heritage and remains committed to preserving it.

The festival also included educational and awareness workshops that introduced visitors to the services provided by the Municipality and its role within the community. Additional sessions covered the Blue Flag Award, the Green Flag Award, road safety and first aid, while heritage workshops included the Little Captain workshop, pearl diving and an introduction to the fishing profession.

Visitors also took part in traditional handicraft workshops and marine-themed art and painting activities. Specialised workshops focused on safety and environmental awareness, including the care of marine animals and marine life, with the participation of several entities and organisations.

Visitors and participants praised the diversity of the workshops and activities and commended Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s vital role in organising purposeful community events that reflect the spirit of Abu Dhabi, strengthen the community’s connection to its authentic heritage, and support the development of a generation that takes pride in its national identity while preserving its cultural and environmental legacy.