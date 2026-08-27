Dubai Chambers, Sukoon to expand access to insurance, investment, employee benefit solutions

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sukoon Insurance, an insurance provider in the UAE, to give members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce access to customised insurance, investment, and employee benefit solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, chamber members will have access to tailored motor, travel, home, health, life, and property and casualty insurance, together with a range of investment solutions provided by Sukoon.

The partnership will also promote and offer End of Service Benefits solutions designed to help member companies effectively manage long-term gratuity liabilities through DFSA-regulated, capital protected funds.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “Supporting the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s business community remains a key priority for Dubai Chambers. This agreement will provide companies with access to a wider range of financial solutions tailored to their needs, helping to enhance financial protection and support their long-term growth and sustainability.”

Hammad Khan, Interim CEO at Sukoon Insurance, said, “By providing customised, cost-efficient insurance and investment solutions, we aim to ensure that businesses across Dubai have the strong financial protection they need to confidently scale and thrive.”

The two parties will also cooperate on knowledge sharing, product customisation, and joint engagement initiatives. These efforts will support the development of relevant insurance and financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the chamber’s member companies.