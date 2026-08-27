Inaugural 'Emirates Loves Palestine' event to launch on August 29 at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of “Emirates Loves Palestine” will open on Saturday, 29th August, at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. More than 20,000 participants are expected to attend.

The event is organised by the “Emirates Loves Palestine” page, in partnership with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club and the Palestinian Business Council - Dubai & Northern Emirates. The event forms part of the wider “Emirates Loves” series, which celebrates resident communities in the UAE and highlights their cultures, heritage and contributions to society.

The first edition celebrates the Palestinian community in the UAE and aims to deepen social and cultural ties, while showcasing the bonds of friendship between the Emirati and Palestinian peoples. The event will unfold in a community setting that reflects the values of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity that define UAE society.

The programme will feature a wide range of artistic and cultural performances highlighting different aspects of Palestinian culture and heritage, including songs, music, folk arts and comedy shows.

Participating Palestinian artists include Mohammed Assaf and comedian Imad Farajin, alongside several artistic and community figures. The event will also include sections dedicated to Palestinian heritage displays, crafts and arts, a platform for homegrown projects by members of the community, and a dedicated area for traditional Palestinian cuisine, offering visitors a broader experience of Palestinian culture.

“Emirates Loves Palestine” reflects the UAE’s approach to promoting tolerance, coexistence and cultural openness, as well as its commitment to providing an inclusive community environment for all resident communities, strengthening human connection and bringing cultures closer together.