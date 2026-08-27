Erth Zayed Philanthropies launches new institutional identity

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Erth Zayed Philanthropies has unveiled its new institutional identity.

Rooted in the enduring legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the identity reflects the values of compassion, generosity, sustainable development, and nation-building that continue to shape the UAE’s philanthropic vision. It embodies the country's commitment to advancing humanitarian solidarity and international cooperation in support of communities around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the new institutional identity as an important milestone in the organisation’s journey, reinforcing a unified identity across the Erth Zayed Philanthropies ecosystem while strengthening collaboration and alignment among its affiliates. Sheikh Theyab affirmed that this unified identity will further enhance the institution’s ability to deliver greater humanitarian and development impact at national, regional, and global levels.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said, “Our new institutional identity reflects the collective strength and global contribution of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies ecosystem. It brings our affiliates together under a shared vision that enhances collaboration, amplifies impact, and advances priority development sectors through sustainable initiatives and partnerships that respond to today’s challenges and create lasting positive change.”

The official institutional identity has been developed to embody continuity, unity, and lasting impact, reflecting the enduring spirit of giving that defines the UAE’s humanitarian journey.

At the heart of Erth Zayed Philanthropies’ visual identity is a unifying thread that represents the connection between the institution, its entities, partners, and initiatives. It symbolises the enduring path that extends from the legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the continued advancement of that legacy today, expressing a shared purpose, collective strength, and a unified direction for impact.

The colour palette draws inspiration from the natural landscapes of the UAE as a tribute to the environment that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan deeply valued. Anchored by the rich green of the mangrove (Al Qurm) as the primary colour, and complemented by earthy gold, sky blue, sand, and stone, the palette reflects the values of sustainability, generosity, and a deep-rooted connection to the nation's land and heritage.