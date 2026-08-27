Creators HQ, Amazon Ads open applications for region’s first Amazon Creators Foundry

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, and Amazon Ads announced the opening of applications for the Amazon Creators Foundry.

First unveiled during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2026, the initiative is designed to enable UAE-based content creators to launch and scale their own products on Amazon.ae globally.

A first of its kind in the region, the initiative is part of the strategic collaboration between Creators HQ and Amazon Ads, with the aim of empowering creators to build sustainable online businesses and scale globally via Amazon.ae.

Additionally, the initiative reflects Creators HQ’s strategic vision to drive the growth of the creator economy in the UAE and the region, reinforcing its role as a key engine of digital commerce, while empowering young entrepreneurs to lead, diversify their ventures, and expand globally.

Applications to join the Amazon Creators Foundry are open from 26th August to 9th September 2026 via https://creatorshq.com/amazon-creators-foundry/. Following an evaluation based on set eligibility criteria, 20 creators who demonstrate readiness to launch and scale their products on Amazon.ae will be selected.

Eligible creators will also gain access to Amazon's international selling programme, enabling them to list and sell products across Amazon stores globally, reaching hundreds of millions of customers worldwide across North America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Amazon Creators Foundry provides eligible creators with comprehensive, end-to-end support to launch and scale their products on Amazon.ae, reaching millions of online customers.

Participants will benefit from a slate of resources and support services including dedicated account management, premium storefront and product listings optimised for discoverability, Amazon Ads credits and tools to enhance visibility, as well as roundtables with senior Amazon leadership and quarterly workshops covering online retail fundamentals, digital marketing, brand building, and high-traffic event strategies.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, emphasised that Creators HQ’s plans and high-impact initiatives stem from the UAE's broader approach of strategic transformation, which aims to transition the creator economy toward sustainable investment and cross-border digital commerce.

Al Hammadi noted that the Amazon Creators Foundry represents an innovative initiative that establishes an important model for inspiring content creators to expand their businesses and actively contribute to driving digital economic growth.

Al Hammadi added that the initiative reflects Creators HQ's vision to solidify the UAE’s position as a global hub for talent and creative minds by fostering an integrated ecosystem that provides creators with the tools, facilities, and investment incentives needed to transform their talents into commercial ventures and expand their reach to a broader global audience.

She highlighted that Creators HQ, through strategic partnerships with leading international companies and digital platforms, is preparing a new generation of digital entrepreneurs equipped to launch and sustain innovative business projects.

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads, EMEA and Southeast Asia, said, “Creators in the UAE are already shaping culture and driving commerce through their content - Amazon Creators Foundry gives them the infrastructure to turn that influence into lasting success. From product launch to global expansion, we're providing end-to-end support so creators can grow their businesses on Amazon.ae and beyond. This is what the future of entrepreneurship looks like.”

Karaky added that the Amazon Creators Foundry, launched in collaboration with Creators HQ, serves as a strategic bridge connecting creators’ creative vision with their ambitions to build sustainable, scalable brands by leveraging solutions on Amazon.ae that open up global expansion opportunities, enabling them to reach hundreds of millions of customers worldwide.

To qualify for the Amazon Creators Foundry, applicants must be based in the UAE with an existing retail presence (such as selling products through social media or other channels). Additionally, candidates must hold or be willing to obtain a valid Dubai e-commerce trade license, and maintain a minimum audience reach of 100,000 followers.

Please visit the T&Cs section on the initiative’s landing page at the above URL for the full eligibility criteria.

The Amazon Creators Foundry provides eligible creators with comprehensive end-to-end support to launch and scale their products on Amazon.ae, reaching millions of online customers. Selected creators will undergo a consultancy programme to establish their online storefronts, covering all aspects from securing a business license through the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and opening an Amazon.ae seller account, to listing products, setting up Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), and launching their first advertising campaign.

Additionally, the programme offers fast-tracked onboarding with priority handling from day one and a dedicated account manager serving as a single point of contact throughout the 6-month journey, along with custom storefront designs, premium SEO listings, and recommended FBA setup for every participating creator.

Eligible creators will benefit from full-funnel advertising services, including up to $100,000 in Amazon DSP media budget and $2,000 in Amazon Sponsored Ads incentive match per creator to kickstart their campaigns. To ensure long-term success, the initiative also features Amazon Ads upskilling workshops and semi-annual mentorship sessions led by Amazon senior leadership.

The Amazon Creators Foundry initiative marks a new chapter for the UAE's creator economy, turning creative influence into scalable, sustainable businesses, while cementing the region's role at the forefront of digital entrepreneurship.