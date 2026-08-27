Air Arabia expands Germany network with Düsseldorf route

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest budget carrier operator, on Thursday announced the launch of daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Düsseldorf, starting 16th December 2026.

Düsseldorf becomes Air Arabia’s third destination in Germany from Sharjah, joining Munich and Frankfurt as part of the airline’s growing European network.

The new route will be operated by Air Arabia’s Airbus A320neo, offering customers a modern and comfortable cabin experience while delivering greater operational efficiency and improved fuel performance.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch of the new daily service to Düsseldorf marks another important milestone in the expansion of the airline's European network and further strengthens connectivity between the UAE and Germany.

"With three destinations now served non-stop from Sharjah, we continue to enhance connectivity between the UAE and Germany while offering our customers greater choice, convenience, and affordable travel. Our focus remains on expanding our network and delivering reliable, value-driven travel," he said.

Lars Redeligx, CEO of Düsseldorf Airport, stated, “Connections to the Middle East and the Gulf region have been an important part of our international network for many years. The new daily service to Sharjah further strengthens these links."

He added that travellers from North Rhine-Westphalia and neighbouring regions in the Netherlands will also benefit from Air Arabia’s extensive network across the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.