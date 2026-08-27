Frieze Abu Dhabi to feature 84 galleries from 36 countries

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi will take place from 19th to 22nd November at Manarat Al Saadiyat, bringing together 84 galleries from 63 cities and 36 countries, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for art and culture.

Established in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Frieze Abu Dhabi builds on Abu Dhabi Art’s 17 years of community-building among artists, galleries, collectors and institutions in the region.

Frieze Abu Dhabi will present works spanning antiquity through the 20th century to the present day, with the participation of leading regional and international galleries, including Gagosian, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac and Timothy Taylor, alongside galleries from the UAE and the wider region.

The fair will feature four main sections: Galleries, the main section; Focus, dedicated to younger international galleries; Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi, exploring cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean; and Global Futures, featuring solo presentations by artists spanning generations and geographies.

The wider programme will also feature the debut of the Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award, Frieze Sculpture and In Dialogue, alongside a series of curated talks exploring collecting, the institutional landscape and artistic practice.

The fair forms part of the growing cultural landscape of Saadiyat Cultural District, alongside leading global cultural institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to open in December.