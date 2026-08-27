The Founder's Office to showcase Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Founder's Office will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 with an immersive cultural experience inspired by Sheikh Zayed's historic Majlis at the Royal Stables, inviting the public to discover the enduring values, leadership and cultural legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The pavilion also allows visitors to learn about The Founder’s Office, its role in preserving, documenting and promoting the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and to engage with its efforts and initiatives to maintain its accessibility for current and future generations.

Taking place from 28th August to 6th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the pavilion aims to offer cultural and interactive content based on reliable historical research and archival materials, highlighting aspects of Sheikh Zayed’s life and legacy, as well as his seven core values: wisdom, respect, human development, determination, sustainability, unity and generosity.

The pavilion also includes the “Meylas Megnas”, which, throughout the exhibition, will offer a variety of activities and sessions in cooperation with several entities, providing the public with opportunities to interact, participate and to learn about different topics and aspects related to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and his values.

Reem Yousif Alshimmari, Director-General of The Founder's Office, said, "The Founder's Office was established to preserve and promote the authentic legacy of the Founding Father through accurate documentation, research and meaningful public engagement.

Our participation at ADIHEX reflects this commitment by transforming documented history into an immersive experience that enables people to explore Sheikh Zayed's values, leadership and cultural heritage in ways that are engaging, accessible and relevant to all generations."

Community members are also invited to share their memories and stories related to Sheikh Zayed, and to bring photographs of themselves with him to share with the team at the pavilion. The team will document these stories and related information, helping to preserve the UAE's collective memory and ensuring his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Throughout the pavilion, the experience showcases a series of carefully curated heritage initiatives highlighting key aspects of Sheikh Zayed's legacy. These include the documented recipe of Sheikh Zayed's traditional Arabic coffee – a staple of his majlis traditions and a symbol of Emirati authenticity, generosity and hospitality. Visitors will be able to learn about the significance of coffee in his majlis and its connection to the values of respect, dialogue and communication with diverse segments of society.