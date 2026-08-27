SEHA CLINICS continues services during Prophet’s Birthday holiday

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, will continue providing healthcare services at several of its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra around the clock, while other facilities will operate on adjusted hours on 28th August during the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday holiday.

The adjusted schedule aims to ensure continuity of healthcare services and accessibility for patients and the wider community.

In Abu Dhabi, round-the-clock services will be available at Al Zafaranah, Al Bateen, Al Bahia, Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed, Baniyas and Saadiyat Clinic. Al Mushrif, Al Rowda, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Al Falah, Al Shamkha, Al Samha and Mafraq will operate from 07:00 to 23:00.

In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, Neima, Suwaihan, Al Qua'a, Mezyad, Al Hayer and Al Khatim clinics will remain open 24 hours a day. Remah, Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Al Maqam, Zakher, Al Jahili, Al Tiwayyah, Al Niyadat and Al Ain Dental will operate from 07:00 to 23:00.

Al Masoudi Clinic will operate from 10:00 to 22:00, while Al Khazna will operate from 09:00 to 18:00. Al Shuwaib and Al Faqa clinics will operate from 09:00 to 21:00.

SEHA CLINICS’ Visa Screening Centres will also operate with adjusted hours on 28th August across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Abu Dhabi and Mezyad Mall Visa Screening Centres will operate from 08:00 to 17:00, while Musaffah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad centres will operate from 07:00 to 16:00.

Al Wahda Mall and Mushrif Mall centres will operate from 10:00 to 19:00, while The Galleria Mall centre will operate from 10:00 to 22:00.

Top Prestige, Al Nukhba and Al Qurm Visa Screening Centres will remain closed during the holiday. In Al Ain, Al Ain Visa Screening Centre will operate from 07:00 to 17:00, Al Aamerah and Al Noud centres from 08:00 to 17:00, and Sweihan from 07:00 to 16:00.

In Al Dhafra, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Sila and Liwa centres will operate from 07:00 to 16:00, while Mirfa and Delma centres will remain closed during the holiday.