ADEK Work Placement Programme gives 578 students hands-on workplace experience

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has expanded its Work Placement Programme for summer 2026, providing 578 high school students with the opportunity to gain hands-on workplace experience, explore career pathways, and make more informed decisions about their futures.

Building on the success of last year's pilot, this summer marked a significant expansion, with opportunities across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain offered in collaboration with 23 leading industry partners spanning various sectors such as hospitality, banking, healthcare, and technology, among others.

This growth responds to strong student interest, with more than 2,900 applications received from students eager to experience the world of work beyond the classroom.

Students gained first-hand exposure to professional environments, explored careers aligned with their interests, and developed a deeper understanding of the skills and expectations of today's workplace. The programme also supports ADEK's commitment to developing future-ready talent equipped to contribute to the UAE's evolving workforce.

Ahead of their placements, students participated in a preparatory session designed to help them make the most of their experience. They also explored the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of work through a workshop delivered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, alongside guidance on UAE values, professional conduct, and workplace expectations.

Through this initiative, ADEK provides structured, supervised work placements lasting between one and two weeks during school breaks. Each placement is co-designed with host organisations and aligned with clear learning outcomes.

Feedback from students, parents, school career counsellors, and industry partners demonstrates the programme's positive impact in building confidence, strengthening workplace skills, and helping students make more informed education and career choices.

The Work Placement Programme provides students with a practical bridge between education and employment. At the same time, it enables industry partners to play an active role in developing Abu Dhabi's emerging talent and strengthening a sustainable pipeline of future-ready professionals.