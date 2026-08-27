Emirati women invest AED2.7 billion in Sharjah real estate

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati women's investments in Sharjah's real estate sector recorded a trade value of AED2.7 billion from January to August 2026, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The investments covered 3,385 properties owned by 3,737 Emirati women, reflecting their growing role in the emirate's real estate market and confidence in its investment and legislative environment.

The figures were released on Thursday in a statistical report by the department to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, highlighting the role of Emirati women in the real estate sector and their growing focus on building sustainable assets.

Statistical comparisons conducted by the department between the same periods in 2025 and 2026 revealed continued growth in Emirati women's participation. The number of properties owned increased from 3,322 in 2025 to 3,385 in 2026, marking a 1.9 percent increase. The number of owners grew from 3,586 to 3,737, recording a 4.2 percent growth rate, while the trading value increased from AED2.6 billion to AED2.7 billion, a rise of 1.2 percent.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department said that celebrating Emirati Women’s Day is a moment of pride in the honourable achievements made by UAE women across all sectors.

It noted that these achievements are the outcome of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), alongside the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in women's capabilities and provide a legislative and societal environment that enhances their presence.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to continuing this approach to ensure women remain essential partners in the sustainable development and economic renaissance witnessed by the UAE.